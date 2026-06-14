Amaravati project costs not abnormal: Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the construction costs of Amaravati works are reasonable and lower than the Central projects, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana dismissed allegations regarding excessive expenditure on the capital city project.

During an inspection of bridge construction works over Kondaveeti Vagu and Pala Vagu in Amaravati on Saturday, Narayana said misinformation was being spread about the capital city’s development projects, and urged the public not to be misled by such false propaganda.

“HappyNest residential project, for which a tender worth Rs 984 crore has been finalised, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 3,393 per square foot. Similarly, the Gazetted Officers’ Housing project, awarded at a tender value of Rs 1,003 crore, has a construction cost of Rs 3,684 per square foot,” he explained.

Drawing a comparison with a recently approved Central Government Residential Complex, he said the Union Cabinet had sanctioned the project worth Rs 1,234 crore at a construction cost of Rs 3,945 per square foot. “The figures demonstrate that Amaravati’s housing projects are being built at a lower cost than the Central Government Complex,” he said

The Municipal Administration Minister noted that several structures being developed in Amaravati are landmark projects designed to reflect the State’s aspirations and meet international standards.

Referring to other major public infrastructure projects in the country, Narayana pointed out that the Parliament building and Telangana Secretariat witnessed cost escalations during execution compared to their initial estimates.