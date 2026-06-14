‘Andhra Pradesh government hospitals witnessed revival in two years’: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday said that government hospitals have seen a clear revival in the last two years, with more patients choosing public facilities over private ones.

The minister said the focus has been on accountability, digital reforms and ending delays in healthcare. He said the goal is ‘Arogyandhra Pradesh’ through CM Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Sanjivani’ model that seeks to reduce unnecessary hospital visits and bridge the rural-urban gap. “I often see pictures of people in long queues before government hospitals in media. The response broadly being that more people are going to government hospitals, which is a sign of the public regaining trust in government facilities” he said.

Staff attendance improved over two years after action against long-unauthorised absence, including termination of 51 senior doctors.

PHCs in Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts saw higher OP numbers, while area hospitals in Prakasam reported strong growth in lab tests. Major government teaching hospitals in Vizag and Kurnool also performed more surgeries than in 2023-24. He said the current government secured Rs 123.95 crore in central assistance for AYUSH, doctors, and sanctioned six integrated AYUSH hospitals to boost traditional medicine alongside allopathy.

Public perception of government hospitals has improved to 75% positive in March 2026 from 60% in January 2024, according to IVRS surveys. The target is 85% by year-end.