ASI survey uncovers ancient rock art, inscriptions in Andhra's Nallamala Forest

ONGOLE; The Epigraphy Branch of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday reported significant findings during a three-day survey in the Nallamala-Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), uncovering evidence of ancient habitation and identifying inscriptions spanning nearly 1,400 years.

The ASI team, led by Director (Epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy, identified rock paintings and geometric motifs in caves along the Krishna River near Alatam village in the Nallamala Tiger Reserve Forest. Preliminary assessments suggest paintings may date back to Megalithic and Early Historic periods, around 1500 BCE. “These rock paintings and geometric patterns should be studied further using scientific research methods, which will provide more information about them,” Muniratnam told TNIE.

The team also copied seven inscriptions on Saturday in the Yerragondapalem Reserve Forest region. The inscriptions date from the second century CE to the 16th century CE.

According to ASI officials, the Satavahana inscriptions are written in the Prakrit language using Brahmi script, while the later inscriptions are in Telugu and Kannada and reflect script forms used between the eighth and 16th centuries CE. Muniratnam Reddy said the team copied a total of 25 inscriptions during the survey conducted from June 11 to June 13.

“From Day 1, Thursday to Saturday, our team copied a total of 25 inscriptions identified in the Nallamala Reserve Forest area. Most of them are highly significant in terms of their period and contents. On behalf of the Government of India and our ASI team, I convey my heartfelt thanks to the AP government, particularly Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the Forest Department officials and staff for their support and assistance. Our team extends special thanks to the Nallamala Reserve Forest authorities for ensuring a safe and successful expedition,” he said.