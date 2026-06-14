CM Naidu: Complete Jaladhara works by month-end

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to give top priority to restoration and development of chain-linked tanks under the ongoing Jaladhara–Jalaharathi programme. He instructed them to complete the Jaladhara works by the end of this month.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of Jaladhara works through a video conference from his Camp Office on Saturday, and directed the officials to ensure optimum utilisation of funds available under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and cautioned officials against any laxity in fund utilisation.

District Collectors should undertake projects that connect water-surplus basins with water-deficit ones to improve water availability across regions. There should be no delays in the restoration and development of check dams, percolation pits, farm ponds and contour trenches under Jaladhara, he said.

Referring to the development of minor streams, the Chief Minister suggested that officials study the Valmikipuram Vagu Development Model and explore its replication wherever suitable. He also urged the Collectors to adopt innovative approaches to strengthen water security.

Naidu also directed the Irrigation Department and AWARE to periodically assess and document the benefits arising from the Jaladhara. He further instructed the officials to prepare district-wise estimates on groundwater recharge and restoration resulting from the initiative.

Stressing community participation in Jaladhara, Naidu said local residents, farmers, and water user associations should be actively involved in the programme, with people’s representatives and officials taking the lead in mobilising public.