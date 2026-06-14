‘Digital money plan for rice opt-outs and wider choice at ration shops’: Minister Nadendla Manohar

The Public Distribution System in AP is all set for a huge transformation under the dynamic leadership of Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar. As the government mulls making more commodities available at the ration shops in exchange for rice through digital currency, Minister Manohar shares his views on how the system will benefit ration card holders, the government’s plan to bring the Civil Supplies Corporation out of red and many more. Excerpts

Can the government improve the quality of ration rice and curb its diversion?

The Civil Supplies Corporation procures paddy, gets it milled and supplies rice through the Public Distribution System to nearly 40 lakh families. While 51 percent of the rice is covered under the National Food Security Act, the State bears the remaining burden. With the economic cost of rice at around Rs 46 per kg, ensuring quality and preventing misuse are key priorities.

We have already introduced fine rice varieties such as BPT and Sona Masuri on a pilot basis in the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. The response was excellent, with 98-99 per cent of students preferring school meals over food brought from home. Encouraged by this success, we are strengthening the PDS through technology-driven reforms. Mobile applications are being used to monitor fair price shops, with at least six shops inspected every month through an app-based system. Check posts have also been set up in vulnerable areas to prevent diversion. Better quality rice, technology and stronger monitoring will help build a more efficient and people-centric Civil Supplies system.