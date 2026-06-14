Minister Nara Lokesh unveils provisional selection list for RGUKT Integrated B.Tech programme

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh released the provisional selection list for admissions to the six-year Integrated B.Tech programme of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) for 2026-27.

RGUKT UG Admissions Convener Amarendra Kumar said 44,104 students applied for admission to the university’s four IIIT campuses at Nuzvid, RK Valley, Ongole and Srikakulam. The university released the selection list for 4,040 seats, including 3,640 regular seats and 400 seats under EWS category.

Government school students dominated the selection list. Of the 4,040 selected candidates, 3,907 are from government schools, accounting for 96.7% of the total, while 133 students are from private schools.

Amarendra Kumar said counselling will begin on June 19. Selected students for the Nuzvid and RK Valley campuses will attend counselling on June 19 and 20 at their respective campuses. Students allotted to the Ongole campus will undergo counselling at the RK Valley campus on June 22 and 23, while counselling for the Srikakulam campus will be held on June 23 and 24.