Posing as CM, scammer cheats man of Rs 80,000 in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A cyber fraudster allegedly cheated an ex-serviceman from Visakhapatnam of Rs 80,000 by impersonating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao and former minister Devineni Uma, according to a case registered by the Cyber Crime Police.
According to the FIR, Bodireddy Srinivasa Reddy, 44, had petitioned the GVMC Commissioner and MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju to develop a vacant park site at Rajendranagar, Seethampeta. He alleged the Rs 20-crore site had become a dumping ground, causing public inconvenience.
On June 3, Srinivasa Reddy posted comments on Facebook accounts related to Nara Lokesh, Nara Brahmani and the TDP, requesting development of the park site.
Four days later, at about 11.02 am on June 7, he received a WhatsApp voice call from mobile number 7799324669. Police said the caller used the name and profile picture of former minister Devineni Uma and claimed to be speaking on behalf of political leaders.
The accused allegedly gained the complainant’s trust by sending WhatsApp screenshots purportedly showing conversations with MLAs, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg and other political leaders. The caller also allegedly made voice and video calls while impersonating Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
According to the complaint, the caller asked Srinivasa Reddy to meet the GVMC Commissioner and claimed that action would be taken if allegations of bribery against the official were found to be true. The accused also allegedly promised to resolve the complainant’s land dispute and issues related to VLT tax, besides ensuring development of the park site.
Police said the caller then persuaded Srinivasa Reddy to pay a ‘formality amount’ for processing the matter. Believing the representations, the complainant transferred Rs 80,000 through PhonePe on June 7, at about 8.57 pm. The recipient’s name appeared as Rathod Santosh.
Even after receiving the money, the accused allegedly continued making voice and video calls, claiming that political leaders would solve his issues.
Srinivasa Reddy later realised that the caller had impersonated leaders and officials, used fake screenshots and misused profile photographs to gain his confidence and obtain money.
Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police Station in Visakhapatnam Commissionerate registered an FIR on June 8 and launched an investigation. Speaking to TNIE, Bhavani Prasad, Circle Inspector at the Cyber Crime Police Station, said, “The criminal impersonated several politicians in this case and the victim lost Rs 80,000. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.”