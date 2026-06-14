Posing as CM, scammer cheats man of Rs 80,000 in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A cyber fraudster allegedly cheated an ex-serviceman from Visakhapatnam of Rs 80,000 by impersonating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao and former minister Devineni Uma, according to a case registered by the Cyber Crime Police.

According to the FIR, Bodireddy Srinivasa Reddy, 44, had petitioned the GVMC Commissioner and MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju to develop a vacant park site at Rajendranagar, Seethampeta. He alleged the Rs 20-crore site had become a dumping ground, causing public inconvenience.

On June 3, Srinivasa Reddy posted comments on Facebook accounts related to Nara Lokesh, Nara Brahmani and the TDP, requesting development of the park site.

Four days later, at about 11.02 am on June 7, he received a WhatsApp voice call from mobile number 7799324669. Police said the caller used the name and profile picture of former minister Devineni Uma and claimed to be speaking on behalf of political leaders.

The accused allegedly gained the complainant’s trust by sending WhatsApp screenshots purportedly showing conversations with MLAs, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg and other political leaders. The caller also allegedly made voice and video calls while impersonating Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.