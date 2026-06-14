YSRCP chief Jagan terms DSC-2025 a ‘Mega scam’

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the Mega DSC was a carefully engineered policy sketch for a ‘Mega scam’, a dark operation by Chief Minister N Chandrababu and his son Nara Lokesh as Minister-in-charge, grievously damaging the lives of meritorious aspirants.

“Lakhs of aspirants are in anguish today, shedding tears because of the manipulation and deception by the @ncbn Government. Andhra Pradesh never witnessed such a disastrous recruitment process before. For the recruitment process for 16,000 DSC posts, every safeguard that protected transparency was dismantled, every institutional check was weakened, through a carefully laid out scheme of fraud for purposes of converting the DSC recruitment into a money-spinning scam. Never before in the history of Andhra Pradesh has a recruitment process been marred by irregularities at such scale,” Jagan posted on ‘X’ on Saturday.

“DSC represents the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of unemployed youth. Malpractices and corruption in the DSC recruitment process executed by the department, whose Minister-in-charge is Lokesh, are extremely condemnable and the situation warrants a CBI inquiry,” he demanded.

Alleging that the corruption ridden DSC recruitment process was a multi layered scam, he said in the most insensitive and wholly unscrupulous manner, the TDP Government has made a mockery of the aspirations of lakhs of candidates.

“The scandal is deeply rooted and dangerously conceived by the people at the helm of the present State Government including the Chief Minister and the Education Minister. The investigating agencies in the State report to the perpetrators and therefore, to unearth facts the need for an inquiry by an independent agency such as CBI is warranted,” Jagan stated on ‘X’.