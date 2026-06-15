63 students of govt schools in NTR district get IIIT admissions

VIJAYAWADA: Sixty-three students from government schools in NTR district have secured admissions to IIITs after the Class 10 public exams held in March 2026, District Education Officer L Chandrakala said on Sunday.

District Collector G Lakshmisha congratulated the students, noting that their success reflects rising academic standards in government institutions. He also appreciated the efforts of teachers and parents.

GDET Municipal Corporation School, Patamata, recorded the highest with eight students qualifying.

Mylavaram ZP Girls High School and AKTP Municipal High School, Satyanarayanapuram, followed with five students each. Lakshmisha said the achievement highlights the district’s focus on quality teaching, mentoring, and parental support.

Officials added that government schools are prioritising foundational learning, remedial teaching, and exam-oriented training to bridge the gap with private institutions. Parents expressed happiness, saying government schools are now providing opportunities on par with private institutions.

The DEO said counselling and orientation will be provided to help students transition to IIIT campuses, and the education department plans to felicitate the achievers and their teachers.