Andhra govt sets 2029 deadline for homes and sites for all eligible beneficiaries

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has set a definitive timeline to provide permanent houses and house sites to all eligible poor families by 2029, marking a decisive push in its flagship housing programme.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed the Housing Department to continue construction of homes sanctioned under the previous regime, ensuring continuity without political disruption.

To accelerate execution, Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and senior officials are conducting weekly field-level reviews. Despite fiscal constraints, the administration has prioritised welfare, reviving the special financial assistance scheme first introduced by Naidu in 2014–18.

Under this, beneficiaries receive direct support: Rs 50,000 for SC and BC families, Rs 75,000 for STs, Rs 1 lakh for PVTGs, and Rs 50,000 for Muslim minorities. This amounts to a cumulative commitment of Rs 3,309.75 crore, benefiting 5.98 lakh vulnerable households.

On the construction front, the government has already delivered three lakh houses in November 2025 and 2.5 lakh units on Ugadi (March 30, 2026). Targets for 2.7 lakh homes by June 2026 and 1.62 lakh by September 2026 are underway.