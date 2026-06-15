APSDMA forecasts light to moderate rains in Andhra on June 15

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall in several districts on June 15.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said a trough extending from the west-central Bay of Bengal across south coastal Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu is influencing weather conditions.

As a result, districts including Manyam, Alluri, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, Nellore, Nandyal, and Tirupati are likely to experience light to moderate rains with lightning.

In Srikakulam, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Guntur, Bapatla, and Chittoor, light rains with lightning are expected.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious during thunderstorms, advising people not to take shelter under trees, hoardings, or near electric poles. With water being released downstream from the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, people in the Krishna catchment areas have been advised to take precautions.