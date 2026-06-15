Bonded labour ‘rescuer’ attacked in Andhra's Anantapur, battling for life

ANANTAPUR: A 30-year-old bonded labour witness who played a key role in exposing an alleged bonded labour operation in Anantapur district is battling for his life after being attacked by unidentified assailants, raising serious concerns over the implementation of post-rescue protection measures mandated under the Government of India’s Bonded Labour Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).
The incident was reported at Chennampalli village of Bukkarayalusamudram mandal in Anantapur district.
Manikanta was grievously injured in a sickle attack on June 12 evening, just eight days after assisting authorities in rescuing four bonded labourers from a stone-cutting unit in Anantapur district.
The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Although Manikanta was not among the workers rescued on June 4, he played a crucial role in helping expose the alleged labour exploitation, supporting the rescued workers and assisting officials during both the rescue operation and subsequent proceedings.
Manikanta’s family had been trapped in debt bondage for several years despite repaying advances taken from the quarry owner. Finally, he was brutally attacked by assailants and he is battling for life.
Bukkarayasamudram Circle Inspector M Subbarayudu said that a case has been registered on the incident and the investigation is underway.
Residents said that he was one of the few educated members of the community who frequently helped vulnerable families access government welfare schemes and navigate official procedures. His involvement in the issue dates back to 2023, when his wife and her brother were rescued from the same stone quarry.
While her brother reportedly received a Release Certificate, while his wife did not get yet.
They alleged restrictions on movement, low wages, verbal and physical abuse, and denial of medical treatment.
Acting on information received on June 3, officials from the Revenue, Labour and Police departments, along with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), conducted a rescue operation the following day and secured the release of four workers from the stone-cutting unit in Anantapur district.
Manikanta assisted the other victims throughout the process and also served as a witness during complaint proceedings.
According to reliable sources, on June 5, the quarry owner, accompanied by several others, allegedly visited the victims’ village and threatened the rescued workers and their families. Fearing retaliation, the victims submitted a written request seeking police protection.
According to information, two days before the attack, Manikanta was warned by a local political functionary against supporting bonded labour victims. The attack has shifted focus beyond the assault itself to the broader question of survivor protection after rescue operations.
Labour rights activists argue that bonded labour survivors, witnesses and complainants often remain vulnerable to intimidation, particularly in areas where employers wield significant social and economic influence.” In many cases, survivors return to the same villages, social networks and power structures from which they were rescued.
Employers who lose access to bonded labour may seek to intimidate workers, discourage complaints or influence witnesses.
This is precisely why the Government of India’s Standard Operating Procedure on Bonded Labour places significant emphasis on post-rescue protection, rehabilitation and monitoring,” said C Bhanuja of REDS, an organisation working on bonded labour issues.
With threats reportedly brought to the notice of authorities, a written request for protection submitted by the victims. Release Certificates still pending and legal proceedings yet to be completed.
The brutal attack on witness has intensified scrutiny of the effectiveness of laws enacted for safety of bonded labourers.