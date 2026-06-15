Bonded labour ‘rescuer’ attacked in Andhra's Anantapur, battling for life

ANANTAPUR: A 30-year-old bonded labour witness who played a key role in exposing an alleged bonded labour operation in Anantapur district is battling for his life after being attacked by unidentified assailants, raising serious concerns over the implementation of post-rescue protection measures mandated under the Government of India’s Bonded Labour Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The incident was reported at Chennampalli village of Bukkarayalusamudram mandal in Anantapur district.

Manikanta was grievously injured in a sickle attack on June 12 evening, just eight days after assisting authorities in rescuing four bonded labourers from a stone-cutting unit in Anantapur district.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Although Manikanta was not among the workers rescued on June 4, he played a crucial role in helping expose the alleged labour exploitation, supporting the rescued workers and assisting officials during both the rescue operation and subsequent proceedings.

Manikanta’s family had been trapped in debt bondage for several years despite repaying advances taken from the quarry owner. Finally, he was brutally attacked by assailants and he is battling for life.

Bukkarayasamudram Circle Inspector M Subbarayudu said that a case has been registered on the incident and the investigation is underway.

Residents said that he was one of the few educated members of the community who frequently helped vulnerable families access government welfare schemes and navigate official procedures. His involvement in the issue dates back to 2023, when his wife and her brother were rescued from the same stone quarry.

While her brother reportedly received a Release Certificate, while his wife did not get yet.

They alleged restrictions on movement, low wages, verbal and physical abuse, and denial of medical treatment.