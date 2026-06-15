Forest department sounds high alert in Tirupati border areas as leopards venture into city

TIRUAPATI: Shortages of food and water in forest areas are believed to be driving wild animals, particularly leopards, into human habitations on the outskirts of Tirupati, sparking concern among residents.

Leopard sightings have been reported over the past three days near Sri Venkateswara University hostels and along Grand World Hotel Road beneath the Tirumala hills.

Videos of the animals circulating on social media have heightened public anxiety.

The Forest Department has sounded a high alert in border localities including Jeevakona, Bank Colony, Mangalam, BTR Colony and TN Palayam.

Intensive patrolling is under way along Grand World Hotel Road, which shares a boundary with the forest. Officials have visited colonies and used public address systems to caution residents against venturing outdoors after dark.

Forest Range Officer Sudarshan Reddy said additional personnel have been deployed from SV Zoo Park to TN Palayam and within university campus. Camera traps have been installed to monitor movements, with alerts issued to residents. Authorities urged the public to remain cautious and report leopard sightings immediately.