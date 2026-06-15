Jagan slams AP coalition on YSRCP Facebook page block

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh of silencing opposition voices after the party’s official Facebook page was made inaccessible in India.

He noted that this follows the earlier takedown of the party’s Instagram handle, describing the actions as an attack on democratic values and freedom of expression.

Jagan said the YSRCP’s social media platforms only reveal facts, expose governance failures, and highlight issues affecting the people. “Silencing an opposition party’s official handles sets a dangerous precedent and is most undemocratic,” he asserted.

The statement pointed to a wider pattern of suppression, citing cases filed against those questioning government expenditure on Amaravati capital development, alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process, and controversies surrounding TTD ghee tenders. Jagan alleged that restrictions on critical online content are part of a disturbing trend of censorship.

He vowed to challenge these actions through legal and constitutional avenues, stressing that “no intimidation, censorship, or misuse of institutions can silence the voice of the people.”