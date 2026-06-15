Join politics for Viksit Bharat, BJP leader PVN Madhav urges youth

VIJAYAWADA: BJP AP President PVN Madhav on Sunday called upon the youth to actively enter politics and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, saying public life should be seen as an avenue for service and nation-building.

Addressing the BJP Yuva Morcha State office-bearers’ meeting held at the party’s State headquarters in Vijayawada under the chairmanship of BJYM State president Sunil Reddy, Madhav said greater participation of youngsters was essential for achieving the goal of a developed India. He particularly urged young women below 25 years of age to come forward and cultivate leadership qualities.

Stressing the importance of technology and innovation, he said the youth should overcome fear, embrace emerging opportunities and work with dedication. He also asked them to raise their voice on issues concerning society and effectively counter misinformation and malicious propaganda.

Highlighting the Centre’s support to Andhra Pradesh, Madhav said Polavaram was the only national project receiving 100 per cent Central funding and noted that the Union government had extended substantial assistance for the development of Amaravati. Referring to investment proposals worth Rs14 lakh crore, he said Andhra Pradesh was witnessing fresh industrial opportunities, including the establishment of a data centre and several major industries in Visakhapatnam.

Calling upon BJYM workers to effectively use social media, he urged them to take the Narendra Modi government’s development initiatives and welfare programmes to the people. He also appealed to party cadres to participate in the Yuva Morcha’s ambitious programme to plant 10 lakh palm trees along the State’s 1,000-km coastline.