Marine fishing ban ends in Andhra Pradesh, but high fuel costs keep major chunk of fleet anchored

However, industry representatives estimate that only about 40 per cent of the fishing fleet will venture immediately after the ban was lifted, compared with nearly 70 per cent in a typical year. According to Vasupalli Janakiram, president of the Andhra Pradesh Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association, Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour has around 677 mechanised boats and nearly 2,000 motorised boats. Many operators are delaying their departure due to repair works, labour availability and increasing input costs.

“The cost of preparing a boat for a fishing trip has increased considerably. Fuel, ice and maintenance expenses have gone up, prompting some fishermen to postpone their voyages by a few days and a few weeks for some,” he said. Fishermen pointed to the recent increase due to escalation of tensions in West Asia War in fuel prices as a major concern.

Boat operators said diesel prices have risen from around `95-97 per litre before the ban period to nearly `105 per litre now. Fishermen noted that when diesel prices were around `65 per litre, they received a subsidy of about `9 per litre.

With prices now substantially higher, they are seeking enhanced fuel support from the government to offset the increased operational burden.Another issue raised by the fishing community is the pending disbursement of benefits under the Matsyakarula Sevalo scheme. While assistance has been credited to 11,224 beneficiaries, nearly 2,373 eligible fishermen are yet to receive the payment.

Fishermen’s representatives said the delay has added to financial pressures at a time when many families are preparing for the start of the fishing season. However, senior Fisheries Department officials clarified that the process for releasing the remaining assistance has already been initiated and the pending payments are expected to be credited within a week.

Amid these challenges, authorities are also encouraging sustainable fishing practices. Recently, the Fisheries Department distributed 410 Turtle Excluder Device (TED) units, each valued at about `27,000, free of cost to mechanised boat owners under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The devices are designed to allow turtles and other marine species to escape from fishing nets, helping conserve marine biodiversity while supporting sustainable fishing. Officials urged fishermen to make effective use of the equipment.