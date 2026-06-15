No desks, leaky roofs, and firewood kitchens: Deplorable conditions plague Polavaram tribal schools

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Government schools in tribal and remote areas of Rampachodavaram and Chinturu divisions of Polavaram district continue to face severe infrastructure deficiencies despite repeated promises of improvement. Many buildings taken up under the Nadu-Nedu programme remain incomplete due to a shortage of funds, affecting the learning environment of hundreds of students.

At Pandirimamidi village in Rampachodavaram mandal, a tribal primary school constructed under the scheme lacks plastering, doors. Teachers are forced to conduct classes under difficult conditions, while students study without adequate classroom facilities.

In Etapaka mandal, the Zilla Parishad High School at Nandigamapadu, with more than 100 students, has only two toilets. The school kitchen remains poorly equipped, and midday meals are still prepared on traditional firewood stoves.

The situation is equally alarming in Maredumilli mandal, where several tribal welfare and mandal parishad schools, including those at Gudisa, Pamulamamidi-2, Turrawada, Vejuwada, and Gondiwada, continue to function without permanent buildings.

In some villages, classes are conducted in temporary sheds as construction remains unfinished. Similar conditions prevail in Gundala and Kapavaram villages in Yetapaka mandal and in Pedduru and Dorachintalapalem schools in Maredumilli mandal. At the ZP High School in VR Puram, roof leakages during the rainy season disrupt classes and damage laboratory facilities.