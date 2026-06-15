Pawan Kalyan to unveil national vision of Jana Sena on June 15

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will chair a key meeting of the party’s MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders in New Delhi on Monday to outline Jana Sena’s vision on national integration and provide guidance on the party’s future political course.

The day-long meeting, to be held under the theme ‘Sena Prasthanam... For National Unity,’ is expected to focus on the party’s ideological commitment to nationalism while upholding regional identities, linguistic diversity and cultural traditions.

According to party sources, Pawan Kalyan will explain how Jana Sena has pursued the cause of national integration since its inception more than a decade ago and elaborate on the party’s approach to contemporary national issues. He is also expected to provide direction to leaders on balancing regional aspirations with the broader national interest.

The meeting assumes significance as it is being held in the national capital, which the party describes as the focal point of Indian nationalism. Apart from elected representatives, corporation chairpersons nominated by the government, senior functionaries, leaders from Telangana and recently inducted members from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been invited.

Pawan Kalyan is expected to emphasise the need for political parties to uphold national unity while respecting regional sentiments. He is also likely to brief leaders on emerging political developments and the role Jana Sena intends to play in national politics in the coming years.

The meeting will be held at Hotel Ashok in New Delh.

Senior party leaders are overseeing arrangements for the event, which is expected to bring together representatives from several States and provide a roadmap for the party’s future expansion and ideological positioning.