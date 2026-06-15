Prakasam prawn farmers call for ‘Maha Dharna’ over feed price hike

ONGOLE: Prakasam district prawn farmers are reeling under financial stress following a steep hike in feed prices announced by shrimp feed manufacturing companies. The sudden increase, particularly for the Tiger (P. monodon) prawn variety, has triggered widespread concern among farmers, most of whom cultivate this variety.

The District Prawn Farmers Welfare Association has called for a “Maha Protest Dharna” in front of the District Collectorate on Monday, demanding immediate cancellation of the revised prices. “This hike will lead to total losses for shrimp farmers in the district,” said association leader Duggineni Gopinath.

Shrimp feed companies had earlier raised prices on May 11—Rs 8 per kg for L. vannamei feed and Rs 10 per kg for Tiger feed—but withdrew the hike after strong protests and government intervention. However, after a month’s gap, companies reintroduced the hike on June 13, this time at higher rates: Rs 10 per kg for L. vannamei feed and Rs 12 per kg for Tiger feed.

While most shrimp farmers across Andhra Pradesh cultivate L vannamei, in Prakasam district, nearly 12,000 acres out of 15,000 under shrimp culture are devoted to Tiger prawns. Farmers say the new prices will severely impact their livelihoods.