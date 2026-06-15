Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath slams Nani over Rs 120 crore loan default

VIJAYAWADA: The long-running feud between Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and his brother, former MP Kesineni Nani, intensified on Sunday with Chinni launching a sharp attack over alleged bank loan defaults, tax dues and what he described as ‘politically motivated propaganda’ against the TDP-led government.

At a press conference, Chinni accused Nani of defaulting on loans worth Rs 120 crore from Indian Overseas Bank, branding him the ‘Vijayawada Vijay Mallya.” He questioned why there had been no clarity on repayment even after 11 years, noting that ordinary farmers and businessmen face strict action for delayed EMIs.

He alleged that Nani’s residence and hotel were mortgaged to the bank, stressing that pledged assets effectively belong to the public since banks operate with people’s money. Chinni also raised questions over alleged GST and tax dues, saying those who preach morality must first meet their obligations. The MP accused Nani of spearheading a campaign against the State government, claiming he spreads misinformation about welfare programmes, and Amaravati’s capital construction. He said Nani criticises Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh, MLA Y Sujana Chowdary and the TDP leadership, while remaining silent on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sakshi media.

In one of his strongest remarks, Chinni alleged that although Nani appears independent, he is effectively advancing the YSRCP’s agenda.