Visakhapatnam Airport records 170 per cent passenger traffic rise in a decade

VISAKHAPATNAM: Passenger traffic at the Visakhapatnam International Airport has grown by nearly 170% over the last decade, increasing from 10.98 lakh passengers in 2014-15 to 29.68 lakh in 2025-26.

During the same period, aircraft movements rose from 11,306 to 21,799, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The airport, operated by AAI, will observe Yatri Suvidha Diwas-2026 on Monday with a series of passenger-oriented and community engagement activities.

Originally established as a military airfield during the World War II, the airport began civil operations in 1981, and has since emerged as a key aviation gateway for the region.

“It currently offers connectivity to major domestic destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Kurnool and Jeypore, besides an international service to Singapore. The airport also supports regional air connectivity under the Centre’s UDAN scheme,” airport Director N Purushottam said.

The airport has undergone infrastructure upgrades in recent years. A terminal expansion commissioned in October 2022 increased the built-up area from 20,000 square metres to around 30,000 square metres, enhancing annual passenger handling capacity from 2.5 million to 3.6 million. An expanded Security Hold Area with additional seating and boarding facilities became operational in September 2024.