Warm welcome for CM Chandrababu Naidu in Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Singapore on a two-day official visit, where he was greeted warmly by Telugu NRIs and local families.

A large number of Telugu residents, along with their families, turned up to welcome him, reflecting the strong diaspora connect with Andhra Pradesh. Naidu interacted with the community, exchanged pleasantries, and posed for photographs, setting a cordial tone for his tour.

Later in a post on X, Naidu said he was deeply moved by the affection shown by Telugu NRIs, many of whom came along with their families to extend their welcome.

He noted that interacting with them brought him immense joy and reaffirmed his commitment to remain grateful for their continued support.

As per his itinerary, on June 15, Naidu will meet Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, followed by a roundtable with startup venture capitalists and a luncheon with Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat.

He will also hold discussions with Singapore Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling, and later meet Karan Bajwa (Google Cloud Asia-Pacific), Lim Siang Guan (GIC Advisor), Robert Yap (YCH Group Executive Chairman), and Prof Tan Eng Chye (President, National University of Singapore).