Andhra CM Naidu seeks Google Cloud support for AI-led service delivery

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh and Google have agreed to establish a special joint task force to explore and accelerate collaboration across multiple sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital governance.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Karan Bhatia, President, Google Asia-Pacific Region, on the first day of the Chief Minister’s visit to Singapore.

During the discussions, both sides explored opportunities to position Andhra Pradesh as India’s leading hub for AI, data centres, and digital infrastructure.

The Chief Minister invited Google to play a larger role in the State’s digital governance initiatives and sought support from Google Cloud in leveraging AI-driven technologies to enhance public service delivery.

The Chief Minister explained that Andhra Pradesh aims to strengthen its Real-Time Governance ecosystem through advanced cloud technologies and AI-powered solutions.

He expressed interest in expanding AI skilling and cloud certification programmes in partnership with Google Cloud. He informed Google representatives that the state is establishing AI and Cloud Computing Centres across universities and engineering colleges and sought Google’s support in building a robust innovation ecosystem.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s technology-led healthcare initiatives, Naidu spoke about the Sanjeevani Project, which seeks to deliver accessible and efficient healthcare services through digital technologies.

He invited Google to partner in the project and contribute its technological expertise.

The Chief Minister also informed about Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to green energy development, noting that the state is creating a sustainable energy ecosystem to support data centres and other energy-intensive industries.

He briefed Google on the state’s significant progress in renewable energy and green infrastructure development.