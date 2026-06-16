Andhra CM Naidu woos NUS for satellite campus, research ties in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited the National University of Singapore (NUS) to establish an international branch or satellite campus in Amaravati.

During his visit to Singapore on Monday, the Chief Minister met Professor Tan Eng Chye, President of the National University of Singapore and discussed opportunities for academic collaboration, research partnerships and higher education expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu informed the NUS leadership that the Andhra Pradesh government is working towards developing Amaravati as a global education and knowledge hub and that several prestigious institutions have already established their presence in the capital region.

The Chief Minister proposed the establishment of an NUS international branch campus or satellite centre in Amaravati and invited the university to become a key partner in the state’s higher education ecosystem.

He also sought the support of the NUS Policy Institute in designing innovative public policies that can help attract global investments and accelerate economic growth in Andhra Pradesh.

During the interaction, NUS professors enquired about the progress of Amaravati’s development and recalled the university’s involvement in preparing the city’s master plan.

Responding positively to the proposal, Professor Tan Eng Chye stated that NUS would examine the possibility of establishing a presence in Amaravati and explore avenues for deeper collaboration with the state.

As part of his engagements in Singapore, Chief Minister Naidu also met members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh Business Delegation.

Several entrepreneurs and industrialists from Andhra Pradesh participated in the interaction.