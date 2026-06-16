Andhra HC directive on verifying students’ identity

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant order, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the State Government to explore alternative methods for verifying the identity of SSC students instead of continuing the decades-old practice of recording and physically checking birthmarks.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Ninala Jayasurya observed that students should not be subjected to inconvenience or discomfort in the name of birthmark verification and directed that women personnel be deployed for checking girl stu dents.

The High Court bench has also ordered the State Government to file a detailed counter affidavit and posted the matter to August 12.

The directions came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by High Court advocate Balabhadruni Naga Satwik, who challenged the practice of recording birthmarks on hall tickets and certificates and physically verifying them at examination centres.

Appearing in person, the petitioner argued that the practice infringes upon students’ privacy and could expose minors, particularly girl students, to embarrassment and the risk of harassment. He contended that advanced methods such as biometric authentication and attestation by gazetted officers are available and that continuing with the existing system was unreasonable.

Representing the Education Department, Government Pleader Gurram Ramachandra Rao informed the high court that the birthmark-based identification system has been in force since 1969.