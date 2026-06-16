Andhra HC seeks government response on PIL for ‘school walls’

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday sought a response from the State Government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking construction of compound walls around all government schools to ensure student safety and prevent encroachments.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Ninala Jayasurya issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of School Education, Commissioner of School Infrastructure and the Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, directing them to file detailed counter affidavits. The matter was adjourned for six weeks.

The PIL was filed by Keethinidi Akhil Sri Guruteja, Managing Trustee of Help the People Charitable Trust, who contended that the absence of compound walls has exposed school properties to encroachments and created security concerns for students, particularly girls.

Counsel for the petitioner, Arun Shauri, submitted that nearly 8,000 government schools across Andhra Pradesh do not have compound walls.

He argued that the lack of protective boundaries poses a threat to students and affects the safeguarding of school premises.

Appearing for the State, the Government Pleader informed the court that compound walls are being constructed based on the availability of funds released by the Centre.

After hearing both sides, the bench directed the State Government to file comprehensive counters. It also asked the petitioner to implead the Central Government as a respondent in the case before the next hearing.