Centre for Classical Telugu expands research activities, pursues plans for permanent campus in Nellore

NELLORE: The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu, India’s only institution dedicated to preserving and researching ancient Telugu language and literature, has expanded its activities while pursuing plans for a permanent campus in Nellore.

Established with the Ministry of Education’s approval in September 2011, the Centre operates under the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru. It relocated to Nellore in November 2019 following the initiative of former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to strengthen its focus on Telugu studies.

Telugu was accorded Classical Language status in May 2009. Since then, the Centre has advanced research, teaching, translation and digital archiving programmes. Director Prof. Madabhushi Sampath Kumar said the institution has restored three palm-leaf manuscripts, prepared commentaries on eight classical works and recognised eminent scholars with national and international honours.

The Centre has presented two Presidential Awards, a Young Researcher Award and an International Award for excellence in Telugu studies. Among its notable publications is Mana Teluguvari Sasanalu by Emani Sivanagireddy, which examines ancient inscriptions. It has also translated the classic Kreedabhiramam into Tamil, with English and other Indian language versions underway.

To promote academic exchange, the Centre has organised five national seminars, three workshops and 35 lecture series. Its bilingual journal Telugu Siri, launched in July 2023, has been well received by scholars. Since inception, the Centre has completed 23 research projects and is currently undertaking 17 more, spanning linguistic, cultural and archaeological studies across southern states.

Its library now houses 7,500 volumes, including 5,000 donated books. Proposals for central funding have been submitted to establish a permanent campus with advanced facilities.

Poet G Narendra Babu described the Centre as “a root nurturing knowledge, culture and creativity,” highlighting its journey from palm-leaf manuscripts to digital archives.