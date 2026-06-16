CM Naidu meets Singapore PM, showcases Andhra opportunities

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his two-day visit to Singapore on Monday and discussed bilateral cooperation in technology, urban development, semiconductors, quantum technologies, education, trade and sustainable development.

During the 30-minute courtesy meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Chandrababu Naidu invited Singapore to explore the import of horticulture and aquaculture products from Andhra Pradesh, particularly those cultivated through natural farming practices

The Chief Minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to promote natural farming and informed the Singapore Prime Minister that the Sate is working towards establishing robust certification and traceability systems for agricultural products.

He requested Singapore to consider importing certified horticulture and aquaculture produce from Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu also sought Singapore’s cooperation in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, and university-led research and innovation.

He requested support in developing semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems and capacity-building initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister emphasisd the importance of collaboration in urban governance and invited Singapore to partner with Andhra Pradesh in strengthening urban management systems in Amaravati and other cities across the state. He further proposed deeper cooperation in port-led development, airport infrastructure, logistics and emerging economic opportunities.

During the discussions, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong expressed interest in the development of Amaravati and sought details regarding the capital city’s progress.

Naidu briefs Singapore PM on infra and healthcare initiatives in Andhra

He enquired about educational institutions, infrastructure projects and the internationally benchmarked urban development initiatives being undertaken in the capital region.

Chief Minister Naidu explained the vision behind Amaravati and stated that the capital city is being developed as one of the most liveable and future-ready urban centres in the region.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Singapore Prime Minister on Andhra Pradesh’s healthcare infrastructure initiatives and population management strategies.