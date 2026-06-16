DCM Pawan reiterates nation-first doctrine, says India’s unity at core of Jana Sena

VIJAYAWADA: Declaring that the Jana Sena Party (JSP) would remain at the forefront of defending India’s unity and integrity, party president and AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday asserted that any force attempting to divide the country or undermine its national interests would be met with strong resistance.
Reiterating the party’s ‘Country First, Everything Else Next’ doctrine, he said JSP had come to the national capital not in pursuit of power or positions, but with a patriotic vision.
Addressing a meeting titled ‘Jana Sena’s Journey for National Integration’ in New Delhi, Pawan Kalyan said the party and its cadre would relentlessly fight against forces promoting separatist ideologies, regional hatred and social divisions. He said preserving national unity and safeguarding the country’s interests are the guiding principles of JSP.
The meeting witnessed extensive deliberations on five key themes - India’s march towards Viksit Bharat the protection of nation-first principles and ideology, AP’s reconstruction under the coalition government over the past two years, Jana Sena’s 12-year political journey, and the responsibility of Gen Z in shaping the country’s future.
JSP never opposed Telangana formation: Pawan
“When we launched the party in 2014, our focus was on what we could do for the country and how national unity and integrity could be protected. Strengthening the nation, preserving its integrity and ensuring its welfare have remained our ultimate objectives,” he said.
Pawan Kalyan observed that the party’s ideology and principles were increasingly finding acceptance beyond Andhra Pradesh. According to him, people from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were coming forward to join Jana Sena and expand its philosophy in their respective regions.
He described this as evidence that a political movement driven by national interest and selfless service naturally attracted people from different backgrounds and regions.
‘Jana Sena never opposed Telangana formation’
Reiterating the party’s stand on Telangana, Pawan Kalyan said Jana Sena had never opposed the formation of the State. However, he maintained that the party had consistently criticised the manner in which the then Congress government handled the bifurcation process.
He said a State that ought to have been created with dignity and mutual respect was divided in an unscientific manner, leaving behind unresolved disputes over bifurcation and asset distribution.
According to him, these unresolved issues continued to create bitterness and misunderstandings among people. He remarked that many in Telangana still believed that the bifurcation process had not been handled properly, resulting in dissatisfaction and unrest.
Referring to the denial of permission for a recent Jana Sena meeting in Telangana, he said such developments only reinforced concerns about the manner in which democratic rights were being exercised.
Warning against divisive tendencies, Pawan Kalyan said seemingly insignificant developments should not be ignored. Drawing an analogy from a popular saying that even tiny ants can bring down a snake, he said destructive elements acting together could pose serious threats to the nation and its unity.
Taking a swipe at certain political leaders from the South who boast about making Delhi bend or shaking the national capital, Pawan Kalyan remarked that such rhetoric often disappeared once they arrived in Delhi.
He said Jana Sena viewed the national capital not as a battleground for narrow political interests, but as a platform representing the country’s progress, development and aspirations.
Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the party had come to the national capital driven by patriotism and a commitment to national unity, not for positions or political gains.
He said the ‘Sena Prasthanam for National Integration’ programme aimed to promote patriotism and constitutional values among future generations.
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry, Tangella Uday Srinivas and others attended the programme.