DCM Pawan reiterates nation-first doctrine, says India’s unity at core of Jana Sena

VIJAYAWADA: Declaring that the Jana Sena Party (JSP) would remain at the forefront of defending India’s unity and integrity, party president and AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday asserted that any force attempting to divide the country or undermine its national interests would be met with strong resistance.

Reiterating the party’s ‘Country First, Everything Else Next’ doctrine, he said JSP had come to the national capital not in pursuit of power or positions, but with a patriotic vision.

Addressing a meeting titled ‘Jana Sena’s Journey for National Integration’ in New Delhi, Pawan Kalyan said the party and its cadre would relentlessly fight against forces promoting separatist ideologies, regional hatred and social divisions. He said preserving national unity and safeguarding the country’s interests are the guiding principles of JSP.

The meeting witnessed extensive deliberations on five key themes - India’s march towards Viksit Bharat the protection of nation-first principles and ideology, AP’s reconstruction under the coalition government over the past two years, Jana Sena’s 12-year political journey, and the responsibility of Gen Z in shaping the country’s future.

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“When we launched the party in 2014, our focus was on what we could do for the country and how national unity and integrity could be protected. Strengthening the nation, preserving its integrity and ensuring its welfare have remained our ultimate objectives,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan observed that the party’s ideology and principles were increasingly finding acceptance beyond Andhra Pradesh. According to him, people from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were coming forward to join Jana Sena and expand its philosophy in their respective regions.

He described this as evidence that a political movement driven by national interest and selfless service naturally attracted people from different backgrounds and regions.