Government balancing welfare, growth, says Minister Gottipati

GUNTUR: Energy Minister and Palnadu district in-charge Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Monday said the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was implementing the promises made to the people and pursuing welfare and development simultaneously.

Participating in the coalition government’s second anniversary celebrations at Narasaraopet, Ravi Kumar distributed subsidised tractors, drip irrigation systems and agricultural equipment to farmers. He also handed over subsidised autorickshaws to beneficiaries under programmes implemented by the DRDA and Velugu.

He visited exhibition stalls set up by various departments showcasing achievements and programmes implemented during the NDA government’s two years in office.

Ravi Kumar said the government was spending about `33,000 crore annually on social security pensions. Referring to the Talliki Vandanam scheme, he said `10,000 crore had been credited to beneficiaries in a single day. He added that over `8,900 crore aid had been extended to farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme.

The Minister said the government had filled over 16,000 teacher posts through the DSC recruitment process as part of efforts to strengthen the public education system. He also highlighted welfare measures for women, including the provision of three free LPG cylinders a year and free travel facilities in RTC buses.