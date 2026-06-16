Invest in Andhra, CM Naidu urges Singapore investors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said India is rapidly transforming into a global economic powerhouse and Andhra Pradesh playing a crucial role in driving the nation’s growth.

Addressing a meeting with leading venture capitalists during the first day of his Singapore visit, the Chief Minister noted that while countries such as China took decades to achieve high economic growth, India is advancing at a much faster pace under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister highlighted India’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub, particularly in medical technology, advanced electronics and high-value industrial products.

He pointed out that India possesses the world’s largest youth workforce, creating a strong demographic advantage for sustained economic growth.

The Chief Minister informed investors that Andhra Pradesh has already facilitated fast-track approvals and land allotments for major projects, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program and investments by global companies such as Google and ArcelorMittal.

Chief Minister has urged investors to capitalize on the state’s investment-friendly environment and expanding industrial ecosystem.