Jaladhara project brings fallow land under cultivation

BAPATLA : The State government’s Jaladhara–Jalaharati programme is reviving neglected farmlands in Palnadu and Bapatla districts through feeder canal restoration works aimed at conserving rainwater and improving irrigation.

Officials said the initiative seeks to ensure water reaches tail-end fields before the monsoon while recharging groundwater and bringing fallow lands back under cultivation.

Farmers have joined restoration efforts through voluntary labour, accelerating works across several villages.

In Tummala village of Repalle mandal, canal restoration is being carried out under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Villagers are clearing debris, removing vegetation and desilting canals to restore water flow. About 25 farmers have voluntarily excavated a 1,500-metre stretch of canal.

Officials said the restored canal will help recharge aquifers and improve groundwater levels once monsoon rains arrive, benefiting nearby borewells. The project is expected to provide irrigation to adjoining fields and improve long-term water availability.

Around 30 farmers are expected to benefit directly, while nearly 25 acres of fallow land will return to cultivation.