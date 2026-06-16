Simhadri Express to get LHB coaches from June 22

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards modernising passenger services, South Coast Railway (SCoR) has announced the conversion of the popular Simhadri Express from conventional ICF rakes to advanced Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

Upgraded services will commence later this month, marking a boost in safety and travel experience for passengers in AP.

According to the schedule, Train No. 17240 Visakhapatnam–Guntur and Train No. 12747 Guntur–Vikarabad will run with LHB coaches from June 22, while Train No. 12748 Guntur–Visakhapatnam will follow on June 23.

Train No. 17239 Vikarabad–Guntur will also be converted from June 22. The new composition includes one AC 3–Tier coach, one AC Chair Car, six Second Class Chair Cars, ten General Second Class coaches, and one Second Class-cum-Luggage/Brake Van.

Railway officials highlighted that LHB coaches, already in use on several premium trains, are lighter yet stronger than ICF coaches, offering enhanced riding stability at higher speeds, improved ventilation, modular interiors, and designed seating.

With the introduction of LHB coaches, the Simhadri Express is set to provide comfortable journey, reinforcing the zone’s focus on passenger-centric development.