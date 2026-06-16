TTD signs MoU with CFTRI to boost food safety

TIRUMALA: With a noble aim to ensure that all food and sacred prasadams of Srivaru, prepared and distributed by TTD, adhere to the highest standards of nutrition and quality, while preserving their character, TTD has signed an MoU with the CSIR–Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI), Mysore, to integrate scientific methods into food safety.

The MoU was the first of its kind in the temple sector in the entire country to be entered in the presence of Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, during the two-day RISE Conclave held at Bengaluru.

Highlights of the partnership

Strengthened safety and quality controls: Joint teams will implement quality-control standards, and monitoring mechanisms covering procurement & distribution.

Modernisation of systems: CSIR-CFTRI will advise on upgrading storage and procurement processes, recommending technologies and workflows to minimise contamination risk.

Preservation of Prasadam: Research-led packaging and shelf-life interventions will be developed to extend stability without compromising authentic taste or cultural value.

Capacity building: CSIR-CFTRI will provide training for TTDs’ in-house food analysts in advanced analytical techniques, contaminant detection and specialised assessments.

Expert engagement: Senior scientists from CSIR-CFTRI will conduct visits to TTD facilities to validate studies and improvements to storage.