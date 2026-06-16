Two tribal students seek Andhra govt help to rejoin KGBV

VISAKHAPATANAM: What should have been a routine return to school after the summer vacation has instead left two tribal families in Anakapalli district worried about the future of their daughters’ education.

Gemmila Mary of Losingi village in Arla panchayat and Killo Jhansi of Pedagaruvu village had been studying at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Rolugunta since Class 6.

After successfully completing Class 9, both students were promoted to Class 10 and returned to the school on June 12 to resume their studies.

According to the parents, the girls were denied admission upon their return and were subsequently issued Transfer Certificates (TCs) on medical grounds.

The families allege that the Special Officer (SO) of the school initially informed them that the students were not fit to continue and suggested an assessment. They claim that they were later asked to apply for TCs and take their children home.

The parents further alleged that they were compelled to sign applications prepared by the school authorities, despite expressing concern about securing admissions elsewhere after the commencement of the academic year.