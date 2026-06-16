Vijayawada Airport records five-fold rise in passenger traffic over 12 years

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada International Airport has recorded a 504.12 per cent increase in passenger traffic over the past 12 years, with annual footfall rising from 2,33,617 passengers in 2014-15 to 14,11,325 passengers in 2025-26.

Data released by the airport authorities also showed that annual commercial flight movements increased by 225.58 per cent during the period, rising from 5,386 flights in 2014-15 to 17,536 flights in 2025-26.

The figures highlight the rapid growth witnessed by the airport over the past decade, driven by expanded air connectivity, infrastructure development and the introduction of international operations.

The airport’s annual revenue rose from `5.98 crore in 2014-15 to `87.97 crore in 2025-26, registering a growth of 1,370 per cent.

A major factor behind the rise in passenger traffic has been the expansion of the airport’s network. In 2014, Vijayawada Airport operated flights to three places - Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

It has since expanded to nine destinations, with direct services added to Mumbai, Chennai, Kadapa, Kurnool, Tirupati and Vizag.

The airport entered the international aviation network on December 4, 2018, with the launch of direct flights to Sharjah and Singapore. It was designated an official Haj embarkation point in June 2023 and has since facilitated the departure of 2,861 Haj pilgrims through seasonal operations.