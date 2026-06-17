Andhra DCM Pawan meets teenage fan battling DMD in Telangana, assures medical, livelihood support

HANAMKONDA: Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday consoled 17-year-old fan Ch Niranjan, who is suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), during a visit to Hanamkonda.
Niranjan, who has been battling the condition since the age of eight, had expressed his wish to meet his “hero” on social media on Tuesday. The appeal reached the Deputy Chief Minister’s office, following which arrangements were made for the meeting.
Pawan Kalyan subsequently visited Niranjan’s residence at Hanuman Nagar in Hanamkonda town, where he interacted with the teenager and enquired about his health condition with his parents, Ramu and Manasa, as well as his doctor.
He assured the family of continued support, including arrangements for their livelihood through a permanent canteen initiative, and also extended assurance of financial assistance for Niranjan’s medical treatment from his personal income.
The Deputy Chief Minister initially handed over Rs 1 lakh to Niranjan’s parents. He also wrote and signed an autograph in Telugu, stating, " Priyamaina Niranjan Ke Prematho Durga Matha Ashissulu Neku Chalaga Undali korukuntunna". He further presented Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) prasadam to his fan.
Large crowds gathered in Hanuman Nagar to catch a glimpse of the Deputy Chief Minister, with many residents and fans waiting on terraces and rooftops despite the intense heat.
Police deployed additional personnel in the area to manage security and regulate the crowd movement.
Later, Pawan Kalyan visited the historic Bhadrakali Temple in Hanamkonda, where he participated in special rituals performed by priests chanting Vedic mantras.
He was honoured with a shawl and received prasadam at the ashirwachanam dais along with endowment officials and temple priests. He later returned to Hyderabad.