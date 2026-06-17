Andhra DCM Pawan meets teenage fan battling DMD in Telangana, assures medical, livelihood support

HANAMKONDA: Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday consoled 17-year-old fan Ch Niranjan, who is suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), during a visit to Hanamkonda.

Niranjan, who has been battling the condition since the age of eight, had expressed his wish to meet his “hero” on social media on Tuesday. The appeal reached the Deputy Chief Minister’s office, following which arrangements were made for the meeting.

Pawan Kalyan subsequently visited Niranjan’s residence at Hanuman Nagar in Hanamkonda town, where he interacted with the teenager and enquired about his health condition with his parents, Ramu and Manasa, as well as his doctor.