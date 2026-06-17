Andhra Pradesh: 180 tribal families risk Yeleru crossing daily

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: For nearly 180 tribal families of Panukurathipalem village in Addateegala mandal of Polavaram district, crossing the Yeleru river remains a daily struggle as a long-pending bridge project over it has not materialised yet despite sanction of funds. Tribals say a permanent bridge between Vetamamidi and Panukurathipalem will provide a safe and more reliable route to several villages.

During the previous government, efforts were made to provide road connectivity through the forest, but the project has remained incomplete. Tribals contend that the proposed route is longer and less practical, while a bridge across the river will offer direct access and significantly reduce travel time.

In the absence of a permanent structure, villagers are now using a makeshift wooden bridge built with logs and planks to cross the river. Though the wooden bridge serves their purpose during normal times, using the makeshift structure is not safe during the rainy season.

Although the NDA government had sanctioned `4.61 crore for the construction of a bridge over the river, the project has reportedly remained stuck at the tender stage.

Speaking to TNIE, Rampachodavaram MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi said, “The issue has been taken to the notice of the Tribal Welfare Department. I will ensure that the bridge is built this year.” Tribals hope that the MLA’s assurance will finally translate into action.