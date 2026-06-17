Andhra Pradesh emerging semiconductor hub, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh is emerging as the most attractive destination for semiconductor manufacturing, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited global industry leaders to visit the State within the next 30 days to explore its investor-friendly policies and opportunities.

Addressing the Semicon Ecosystem Roundtable Conference in Singapore on Tuesday, the Chief Minister highlighted AP’s commitment towards the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ model, aimed at facilitating faster approvals, efficient governance and seamless growth.

He stated that India is currently one of the safest and most promising destinations for global investments and AP stands out as a highly favorable State for investors. Stating that it is the right time to invest, Naidu emphasised on the state’s proactive industrial policies and strong infrastructure development.

The CM noted that AP offers significant opportunities across the semiconductor value chain. He revealed that a semiconductor manufacturing facility is set to be established soon in the Rayalaseema region.

Naidu also highlighted the immense potential of Rayalaseema as a hub for advanced manufacturing industries, including defense production, aerospace, electronics, fighter aircraft components and automobile manufacturing.

The Semicon Ecosystem Roundtable brought together representatives from leading semiconductor and technology companies based in Singapore. Participating organisations included Global Foundries, NXP Semiconductors, ASMPT, One System Technologies, Techsend Photomask, Aquatech and several other industry stakeholders.

The CM stated that AP is committed to building a robust semiconductor ecosystem and is ready to partner with global companies to drive innovation, manufacturing excellence and sustainable industrial growth.