Andhra Pradesh HC asks top official, GGH to produce Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s medical reports

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has directed the Principal Secretary of the Health Department and the Superintendent of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) to place before it the medical reports prepared by the Medical Board and various department heads regarding former MP and current Deputy Speaker Raghu Ramakrishna Raju. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks. Justice Tarlada Rajasekhara Rao issued the orders on Tuesday.

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju had approached the High Court in 2023, alleging that he was subjected to custodial torture by Andhra Pradesh CID officials and that the GGH Superintendent was attempting to destroy medical records and reports relating to the injuries he had sustained. He sought directions to preserve the reports, note files, and other records prepared by the Medical Board and specialists, alleging efforts to protect those who had issued a false fitness certificate and medical report.

While hearing the petition, the High Court had earlier, on June 13, 2023, passed interim orders directing the Principal Secretary of the Health Department and the GGH Superintendent to safeguard the reports prepared by the Medical Board and departmental heads after conducting medical examinations on Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

When the matter came up for hearing again on Tuesday, counsel VV Lakshminarayana, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that it had already issued interim directions to preserve the medical records and pointed out that all the documents were presently in the custody of Guntur GGH.