Andhra Pradesh recorded 14 per cent dip in crime rate: Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has said that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has undertaken comprehensive reforms over the last two years, achieving notable progress in law and order, women’s safety, cybercrime prevention, drug control, disaster management, prison reforms and police welfare.

Addressing the media at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said the government has rebuilt administrative systems with a people-centric approach, ensuring transparency, accountability and efficient public service.

She stated that maintaining law and order is not merely about authority but about earning the confidence of citizens.

The minister said the government aims to make Andhra Pradesh one of the safest states in the country through public participation, police-community coordination, technology-driven policing and strict enforcement of laws.

She emphasised that preventing crime before it occurs remains the government’s primary objective. The overall crime rate in the State has declined by 14.1 percent due to improved surveillance systems, scientific investigation methods and inter-departmental coordination.

The use of CCTV cameras, drones, artificial intelligence and digital monitoring has strengthened preventive policing. Women’s safety has been accorded top priority. Through dedicated security mechanisms and the Shakti App, more than 11.15 lakh SOS calls have been received and promptly addressed. Under Operation Muskaan, police traced and reunited 8,396 missing persons, including children, women and senior citizens, with their families.

Highlighting child protection measures, the minister said 2,293 children affected by POCSO-related cases have received counselling and rehabilitation services.