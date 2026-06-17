CM Naidu invites Singapore investors to Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the investor-friendly policies, abundant resources and world-class infrastructure, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Singapore industrialists to make Andhra Pradesh their preferred investment destination.

Addressing the CII Partnership Summit Roadshow in Singapore on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister described AP as a model State for investments and economic growth. He said AP enjoys a long-standing and productive relationship with Singapore. He recalled Singapore’s contribution to the development of Hyderabad earlier, and its pivotal role in preparing the master plan for Amaravati after the bifurcation of AP.

“Singapore has designed a remarkable blue-green capital city plan for Amaravati. We continue to work closely with Singapore on urban infrastructure development. AP is one of the best destinations for investment, and I invite Singaporean entrepreneurs to make Amaravati and AP their second home,” Naidu said.

He emphasised that AP has institutionalised the “Speed of Doing Business” model that ensures rapid approvals, efficient administration and seamless project execution.

‘Come & see how Speed of Doing Business works’

To address future workforce requirements, the State is establishing an Operational Skill University. “The AP government is increasingly relying on data-driven governance and technology-enabled decision-making to improve citizen services and economic outcomes,” he said.

The CM highlighted AP’s strengths, including its long coastline, rich mineral resources, tourism potential, leadership in aquaculture, horticulture, agriculture and services, as well as political stability in the State and at the Centre.

AP is implementing 26 industrial policies to create a favourable investment climate and investing heavily in infrastructure, water management, and industrial ecosystems. The State’s abundant land and water resources, supported by the Krishna and Godavari river systems, provide a strong foundation for industrial growth, he said.