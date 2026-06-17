Fast-track 24 power projects in Andhra Pradesh: Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to bolster Andhra Pradesh’s power infrastructure, Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, K Vijayanand, has directed power utility officials to ensure the completion and phased commissioning of 24 critical transmission projects by December 2026.
Executed by the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO) at an estimated cost of `3,507 crore, these 400kV, 220kV, and 132kV substations and connected line systems are slated to be dedicated to the state grid over the next six months to enhance grid stability and significantly reduce transmission losses.
The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting held on Tuesday at Vidyut Soudha, where top management, including Directors AKV Bhaskar, JV Rao, and Venkata Ramanamurthy, alongside regional Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers, assessed ongoing power operations.
Reaffirming the state’s commitment to delivering uninterrupted, quality power supply to agricultural, industrial, commercial, and domestic sectors, Sri Vijayanand emphasized that accelerating these large-scale infrastructure projects is crucial to matching the state’s rapidly escalating energy demands.
The state’s power grid has already seen steady capacity addition through the recent commissioning of three 400kV, eight 220kV, and twenty-one 132kV substations. These operations successfully injected an additional 1,465 MVA of transformation capacity and established 571 circuit kilometers (CKM) of transmission lines.
Currently, an expansive pipeline of 68 transmission projects involving an investment of Rs 5,279 crore remains under active execution.
Upon completion, this wider network expansion will contribute a massive 15,224.50 MVA of transformation capacity and 1,828 CKM of transmission lines to solidify the State’s transmission framework.
Looking toward long-term network reinforcement, APTRANSCO has floated competitive tenders for 29 new infrastructure ventures, targeting an added capacity of 4,520 MVA and 700 CKM of power lines.
Furthermore, a blueprint for 72 additional projects is currently being designed, with formal tenders expected to launch within the next three months to streamline power evacuation from major generating stations straight to regional load centres.