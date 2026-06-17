Fast-track 24 power projects in Andhra Pradesh: Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to bolster Andhra Pradesh’s power infrastructure, Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, K Vijayanand, has directed power utility officials to ensure the completion and phased commissioning of 24 critical transmission projects by December 2026.

Executed by the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO) at an estimated cost of `3,507 crore, these 400kV, 220kV, and 132kV substations and connected line systems are slated to be dedicated to the state grid over the next six months to enhance grid stability and significantly reduce transmission losses.

The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting held on Tuesday at Vidyut Soudha, where top management, including Directors AKV Bhaskar, JV Rao, and Venkata Ramanamurthy, alongside regional Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers, assessed ongoing power operations.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to delivering uninterrupted, quality power supply to agricultural, industrial, commercial, and domestic sectors, Sri Vijayanand emphasized that accelerating these large-scale infrastructure projects is crucial to matching the state’s rapidly escalating energy demands.