Five school buses seized in Palnadu over student safety concerns

GUNTUR: Acting on the directives of the Transport Commissioner, a special inspection drive has been initiated across Palandu district to check the safety standards of school buses. Transport department officials are conducting large-scale inspections with student safety as the top priority.

As part of the drive, multiple teams are examining buses over a two-day period, focusing on fitness certificates, tax receipts, permits (RTA), insurance validity, fire extinguishers, and other mandatory safety requirements.

During Tuesday’s checks, five buses operating without valid fitness certificates were seized. Officials confirmed that strict action is being taken.

District Transport Officer J Sanjeev Kumar emphasised that institutions must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and adhere to all regulations.