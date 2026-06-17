Jagan threatens stir over rising aqua feed prices

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government reduce aqua feed prices by the end of June 2026, warning that he will join aqua farmers in a statewide protest on July 1 or 2 if the demand is not met.

Jagan met aqua farmers and representatives of the AP Prawn Federation at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, where farmers highlighted the severe financial strain caused by rising feed costs, falling shrimp prices, and escalating production expenses.

Assuring them of his full support, Jagan recalled that during the YSRCP government (2019–2024), aqua farmers received electricity at Rs 1.50 per unit as promised in the party manifesto, with subsidies amounting to Rs 3,306 crore over 57 months.

He criticised the previous TDP government for failing to deliver its promise of Rs 2 per unit power and expressed concern over the recent GO Rt. No. 169, which introduced power factor conditions that could hinder subsidy benefits.

Highlighting measures taken under his tenure, Jagan pointed to the establishment of APSADA (Andhra Pradesh State Aqua Development Agency), quality control regulations for fish feed, integrated laboratories, and fisheries assistants in RBKs, which he said protected farmers from exploitation and boosted exports. He alleged that the current government has weakened APSADA, enabling feed companies to hike prices without approval.