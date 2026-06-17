JNTUA signs pact with German University for dual degrees

ANANTAPUR: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has signed an MoU with Reutlingen Knowledge Foundation University, Germany, to offer integrated B.Tech-MS programmes from 2026-27 academic year. The collaboration will enable students to earn dual degrees from JNTUA and the German university while pursuing higher education abroad.

Under this, students will complete four years of study at JNTUA and spend the final year in Germany. The university will offer B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering with MS in Professional Software Engineering, and B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering with MS in Digital Business Management.

The programme will expose students to advanced European technologies, enhance job prospects across Europe, and award dual degrees. Vice-Chancellor H Sudarshan Rao said “Students enrolling in these programmes will have excellent career opportunities. We are confident of providing 100 per cent placement prospects through this initiative.”

Rao said students could complete both B.Tech and MS degrees within five years, instead of the conventional six-year route. He added the programme would cost 60 per cent less expenditure incurred for pursuing an MS degree in Germany.

University officials said students who secured at least 60 per cent marks in the MPC stream of Intermediate, CBSE or ICSE curriculam would be eligible for admission.

Director of Foreign Education Affairs Suresh Babu said JNTUA had been offering programmes in collaboration with a Swedish university and would introduce the German-integrated courses from the upcoming academic year. He said the university would soon issue a detailed admission notification with details. For details, contact 72887 33337.