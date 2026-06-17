Kurnool youth among 12 dead in Missouri plane crash

KURNOOL: A plane crash in the US has claimed the life of Sai Karthik Varma, a software engineer with roots in Thummiganur village of Kosigi mandal in Kurnool, leaving family members and residents in shock.

Karthik was among the 12 people killed when a Pacific Aerospace P750XL aircraft carrying a pilot and 11 skydivers crashed shortly after take-off from Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri on Sunday. Authorities said all on board died. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) agencies have launched an investigation into the case.

Karthik Varma was the son of TDP leader Subrahmanyam Raju. Though the family originally hailed from Bhimavaram in West Godavari, Subrahmanyam had settled in Thummiganur three decades ago and became active in local politics.

Karthik Varma completed his higher education in the US and graduated from the University of Central Missouri before securing a software engineering job in Kansas. He was reportedly participating in or visiting a skydiving activity when the accident occurred.

Officials said the AP government is coordinating with Indian Embassy officials and US officials to repatriate Karthik Varma’s mortal remains after completing identification and other formalities before transporting the body to India.