Talliki Vandanam aid in third week of July

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has directed officials to ensure the speedy implementation of the Talliki Vandanam scheme, and provide financial assistance to every eligible student studying in government and private schools across the State.

Holding a review meeting with School Education Department officials at his Undavalli residence on Tuesday, Lokesh assessed the progress of several flagship education initiatives, including Talliki Vandanam, Badi Pilustondi, Shining Stars, Mega Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs), Yogandhra, and the conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The HRD Minister sought details of student admissions in government schools, and instructed officials to take special measures to increase enrolment. Officials informed him that the Aadhaar verification process for mothers under the Talliki Vandanam scheme is nearing completion, and that all arrangements are being made to roll out the scheme by the third week of July.

The meeting also finalised plans to conduct the Shining Stars programme on June 29, and organise Mega PTMs in the third week of July. Rationalisation and deployment of surplus teachers to ensure optimal utilisation of teaching staff were also discussed.

Issue notifications for all 12 common entrance tests: Lokesh

At a separate review meeting of the Higher Education Department, Lokesh directed officials to issue notifications for all 12 common entrance tests, including AP EAPCET, and POLYCET, without delay and ensure admissions are completed within the stipulated timelines.

He stressed the need to align the State’s entrance test schedule with national-level tests and examinations conducted by neighbouring States to avoid inconvenience to students.

He also asked officials to examine the possibility of increasing seats in government engineering colleges and polytechnics. Officials informed him that there is a strong demand for mechanical and civil engineering courses in polytechnics.