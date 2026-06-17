Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams sets new record in luggage deposit-and-delivery services

TIRUMALA: A record 51,38,976 devotees utilised the free luggage deposit-and-delivery services of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the peak summer months of April and May 2026. To handle this unprecedented surge, TTD deployed a modernised, tech-driven network comprising 66 dedicated counters across the Tirumala hills and pedestrian trekking routes.

Operating round-the-clock with 345 personnel working in three shifts, the extensive security framework allowed over half a crore pilgrims to safely store their bags, luggage, and mobile phones before entering the darshan lines. The summer rush saw substantial year-on-year growth across both months.

April 2026 recorded 23,15,279 deposits compared to 20,75,481 in April 2025—an increase of 2,39,798 transactions. May 2026 witnessed an even sharper spike, handling 28,23,697 deposits against 23,82,622 in May 2025, yielding an increase of 4,41,075. Reflecting the intense pressure on temple logistics, a staggering 3,41,742 devotees utilised these free storage services within a single recent three-day weekend window alone.

For pilgrims taking traditional trekking routes, specialised transit-deposit hubs operate at the foothills. The Alipiri Footpath Luggage Centre runs 5 counters with 45 staff members to manage a capacity of 10,194 items, while the Srivari Mettu Luggage Centre handles up to 3,025 deposits using 2 counters and 10 personnel.

Belongings left at these foothill stations are securely transported upstream, allowing pilgrims to reclaim them at designated delivery points upon arriving in Tirumala. To minimise wait times, extensive deposit and delivery infrastructure is strategically distributed across Tirumala:

Deposit Hubs: The Free Hall manages 8 counters for 17,291 phones and 7,793 luggage bags, while the Narayanagiri Sheds accommodate 11,941 phones and 6,749 bags. Dedicated facilities also serve the Vaikuntham Queue Complex, DD Hall, and the ₹300 Special Entry Darshan Hall.