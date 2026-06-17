Trainee IAS officers inspect Polavaram, Pattiseema projects

VIJAYAWADA: A team of trainee IAS officers visited the Polavaram Irrigation Project, one of India’s largest multipurpose irrigation projects, on Tuesday.

As part of the AP Darshan Programme, the 2025 batch trainee IAS officers - CH Sravan Kumar Reddy, Hari Om Pandia, Kshitij Aditya Sharma, Namrat Agarwal, Pawan Teja AR, Priya, Suyash Kumar, and Venkatesh Banna - visited Polavaram irrigation Project, polavaram hydro electric project and the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to gain firsthand knowledge of these major water infrastructure projects.

Polavaram Project Superintending Engineer (SE) Reddy Ramachandra Rao, Executive Engineer (EE) Balakrishna, Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) Srinivas, MEIL Project General Manager A Gangadhar, and Deputy General Manager (DGM) Murali Pammi explained objectives, features, construction, engineering challenges, and benefits expected upon completion of project.

The officials highlighted the significance of the Polavaram Project in providing irrigation facilities, drinking water supply, hydroelectric power generation, and flood management.

Subsequently, the trainee IAS officers inspected the ongoing construction works. They interacted with project officials and engineers to gain a deeper understanding of technical, administrative, and environmental aspects involved in executing a large-scale project.

The trainee officers noted the importance of the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme in boosting water resource management and supporting irrigation needs.